Iglesias earned a save against the Reds on Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out three batters over one inning.

Iglesias had a three-run lead to work with when he entered in the bottom of the ninth, and he gave two back on consecutive one-out homers by Jake Fraley and Will Benson. However, Iglesias was able to recover by striking out the next two batters to close out the win. The veteran closer has been shaky of late, giving up seven runs over his past six innings, but he's converted two of three save chances during that span and isn't in immediate danger of losing his ninth-inning role.