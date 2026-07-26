Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Stuck with blown save Sunday

Iglesias took a blown save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Orioles in extra innings. He gave up an unearned run while logging a walk and a strikeout in the ninth inning.

While an Ozzie Albies error allowed Baltimore to ultimately tie the game Sunday, Iglesias was still tagged with his second blown save in his last eight appearances -- he had converted his first 17 save chances of the season. Iglesias has given up seven runs (six earned) in his last 8.2 innings, though he still sports an excellent 2.43 ERA overall with a 1.08 WHIP and 43 strikeouts through 37 innings this year.