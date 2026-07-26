Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Stuck with blown save Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Iglesias took a blown save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Orioles in extra innings. He gave up an unearned run while logging a walk and a strikeout in the ninth inning.

While an Ozzie Albies error allowed Baltimore to ultimately tie the game Sunday, Iglesias was still tagged with his second blown save in his last eight appearances -- he had converted his first 17 save chances of the season. Iglesias has given up seven runs (six earned) in his last 8.2 innings, though he still sports an excellent 2.43 ERA overall with a 1.08 WHIP and 43 strikeouts through 37 innings this year.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!