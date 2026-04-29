Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said that Iglesias (shoulder) could be reinstated from the 15-day injured list when first eligible next Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Per Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal, Iglesias completed a major step in his recovery from right shoulder inflammation by throwing off a mound Tuesday. Iglesias's shoulder is feeling a good a day later, and if he continues to respond well to his subsequent throwing sessions, Weiss believes that the right-hander will be able to bypass a rehab assignment before returning from the IL. Given the brevity of his absence, Iglesias should be able to reclaim closing duties upon his return, though Robert Suarez has converted both of his save chances without much drama since Iglesias hit the shelf.