Lopez (4-4) took home the loss against the Ray Wednesday, giving up six runs on seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Lopez throw a solid amount with 80 pitches in his return to the starting lineup for the first time since late July with left knee inflammation. In just his 12th start of the season, Lopez got gave up six singles and three walks to get himself into jams throughout the night. The righty now has a 4.13 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, and a 71:32 K:BB in 76.1 innings pitched. The 32-year-old is penciled in to make his next start against the Cubs next week on the road.