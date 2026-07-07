Braves' Reynaldo Lopez: Solid in no-decision

Lopez did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over five innings in a 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Mets. He struck out five.

With the exception of a Carson Benge solo homer in the second inning, Lopez was effective before departing after 80 pitches (52 strikes). In three starts since being moved back into the starting rotation, the right-hander has allowed three runs with a 12:3 K:BB across 13 innings. Overall, Lopez owns a 4-1 record with a 3.18 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 51:24 K:BB across 56.2 innings (21 appearances) and is lined up to make his next start Saturday against the Cardinals.