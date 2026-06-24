Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Braves' Reynaldo Lopez: Starting Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Lopez will start Friday's game against the Giants, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Lopez began the season in Atlanta's rotation but was moved to the bullpen in April after posting a 3.74 ERA and 1.43 WHIP alongside a 20:11 K:BB over 21.2 innings across five starts. He'll now get another chance to work as a starter following JR Ritchie's demotion to Triple-A, though Lopez's first opportunity will come against a Giants offense that's posted a .799 OPS since the beginning of June. The 32-year-old threw just 58 pitches across three innings during his most recent appearance Sunday, and he said Wednesday that he'll likely have a similar workload during his upcoming start, per Bowman.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!