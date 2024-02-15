Lopez will be stretched out as a starter to begin spring training, but his ultimate role remains uncertain, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The flamethrowing right-hander hasn't been able to find much sustained success during his career, but Lopez did post a combined 3.02 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 146:45 K:BB over 131.1 innings over the last two seasons while getting the start in only one of his 129 appearances, so he seems better suited to bullpen work. On the other hand, he converted only six of 17 save chances during that time, suggesting he's a risky option in high-leverage spots. Nonetheless, an Atlanta squad that had its rotation depth tested in 2023 will keep its options open with the 30-year-old early in the spring. However he gets deployed, Lopez figures to have a significant role after signing a three-year, $26 million contract with the AL East champs in November.