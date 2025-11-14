Acuna has received permission from Atlanta to play in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League this winter, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Acuna was limited to 412 plate appearances in 2025 while recovering from a torn ACL while also dealing with a calf issue later in the campaign. Nevertheless, he'll play for Tiburones de La Guaira this winter. Reports suggest he aims to report to the team in the last week of November or early December.