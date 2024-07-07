Schwellenbach (2-4) allowed one run on seven hits and struck out six without walking a batter over six innings to earn the win over the Phillies on Saturday.

Schwellenbach earned his third quality start of the year after allowing four runs in each of his last two outings. The rookie right-hander limited the damage to a Trea Turner RBI single in the third inning, though Atlanta's lead was never threatened. Schwellenbach is still finding his footing in the majors with a 5.02 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 38:9 K:BB over 37.2 innings across seven starts, but outings like Saturday's show his potential. He's projected to make his next start on the road versus the Diamondbacks.