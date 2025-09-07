Strider isn't starting Sunday's game against the Mariners and will instead take the mound during the series versus the Cubs that begins Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta indicated that the decision isn't injury related, so it appears the organization is just looking to get Strider some extra rest during the final stretch of the season. It's been an underwhelming campaign for the right-hander, who missed a month early in the year due to a hamstring injury and has a 4.97 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 106:41 K:BB across 101.1 innings. Joey Wentz is moving up in the rotation to start Sunday's series finale versus Seattle.