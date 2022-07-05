Smith saved Monday's 6-3 victory over the Cardinals, allowing one hit and two walks with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

Smith entered in the ninth inning to protect a three-run lead and made things interesting by loading the bases with one out and the heart of St. Louis' lineup due up, but he was able to retire Nolan Arenado and Albert Pujols to secure the win. The 32-year-old has recorded three saves while Kenley Jansen's been shelved with a chest injury and should continue to function as the closer for at least another week with Jansen targeting a July 12 return.