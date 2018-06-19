Pena announced his retirement from professional baseball Monday in a post on his personal Twitter account.

After failing to win a spot on the Tigers' Opening Day roster out of spring training, the 36-year-old backstop was reassigned to the minors, but never saw action with any affiliate. Pena first reached the majors in 2005 and served mostly as a backup over parts of 12 seasons with the Braves, Royals, Tigers, Reds and Cardinals, accruing a .259/.299/.351 slash line and 23 home runs for his career. With his playing days behind him, Pena is slated to transition to the coaching ranks. He'll serve as the skipper for one of the Tigers' rookie-ball squads this summer, according to George Sipple of the Detroit Free Press.

