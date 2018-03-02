Pena or Derek Norris could make the Tigers' Opening Day roster as a third catcher, behind starter James McCann and John Hicks, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

New Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire often carried three catchers when he managed the Twins, and he's talked about the idea in Detroit. "If you have that luxury, it's really nice," Gardenhire said. "I've had that before. That's a really nice luxury to have. But I don't know if we have that here right now." Pena is a ways away from having an everyday role with the Tigers and didn't appear in the majors in 2017, but he could be an insurance policy in case anything happens to McCann.