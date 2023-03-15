Ashby (shoulder) played catch on flat ground Wednesday in Brewers camp, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Ashby said he was tossing at a distance of about 75 feet and that the workout lasted around 10 minutes. He plans to do something similar within the next couple of days, assuming his left shoulder continues to respond well. The 24-year-old southpaw will open the 2023 season on the injured list after being diagnosed last month with a slight labral tear and impingement, but he could be an option for Milwaukee by mid-May if there are no hiccups in his throwing progression.