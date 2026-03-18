Ashby tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Wednesday's spring game against the Angels. He did not allow a hit, struck out two batters and walked one.

Ashby has appeared in only three games this spring, and after starting the first two he worked out of the bullpen Wednesday. Ashby was extended all the way to 50 pitches his previous time out, so it was fair to wonder if he was being considered for a rotation spot. However, he was limited to 22 pitches just over a week from Opening Day, so it appears the plan is to keep him in the bullpen. If Ashby does wind up making starts during the regular season, he most likely will work as an opener.