Ashby will serve as the Brewers' opening pitcher in Thursday's Game 3 of the NLCS against the Dodgers, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ashby tossed a scoreless frame as the opener in NLCS Game 1 and will get another opportunity to open in Game 3 as the series moves to Los Angeles. Jose Quintana is likely to be heavily involved in the pitching game plan Thursday, perhaps following Ashby as a bulk reliever, though the Brewers have not confirmed how or if Quintana will be used.