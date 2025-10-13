Ashby will be the Brewers' opening pitcher Monday in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Dodgers, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ashby struggled as the opener in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Cubs, yielding three runs over 1.2 innings. However, lefties slashed just .193/.299/.241 against the southpaw during the regular season, so it makes sense to use Ashby in this spot to face Shohei Ohtani and likely Freddie Freeman. Quinn Priester is expected to provide bulk relief for the Brewers in Game 1.