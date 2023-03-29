Houser (groin) will begin the season on the 10-day injured list and is expected to miss about three weeks, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Houser suffered the groin injury in Saturday's outing versus Oakland. The right-hander, who regressed with a 4.73 ERA as a starter last season, could see time as both a starter and reliever once off the injured list.
