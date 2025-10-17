Brewers' Andrew Vaughn: Sitting for Game 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vaughn isn't in the lineup for Game 4 of the NLCS versus the Dodgers on Friday.
Vaughn has gone 0-for-10 with a walk through the first three games of the series. Now one loss away from elimination, the Brewers will turn to Jake Bauers to start at first base in Vaughn's stead.
