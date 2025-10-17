default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Vaughn isn't in the lineup for Game 4 of the NLCS versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Vaughn has gone 0-for-10 with a walk through the first three games of the series. Now one loss away from elimination, the Brewers will turn to Jake Bauers to start at first base in Vaughn's stead.

More News