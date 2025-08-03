Brewers' Anthony Seigler: Getting second straight start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Seigler will start at third base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Seigler will make a second straight start at third base in place of Caleb Durbin after going 1-for-4 with his second stolen base of the season in Saturday's 8-2 win. The Brewers haven't indicated that Durbin is dealing with an injury, so Seigler is still projected to handle a limited backup role in the Milwaukee infield if Durbin rejoins the lineup during the upcoming week.
