Seigler will start at third base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Seigler will make a second straight start at third base in place of Caleb Durbin after going 1-for-4 with his second stolen base of the season in Saturday's 8-2 win. The Brewers haven't indicated that Durbin is dealing with an injury, so Seigler is still projected to handle a limited backup role in the Milwaukee infield if Durbin rejoins the lineup during the upcoming week.