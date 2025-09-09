Brewers' Anthony Seigler: Dispatched back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers optioned Seigler to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
Seigler has batted only .194/.292/.210 with zero home runs over 34 games and had made just one start in September. He's being sent out in order to clear space on the active roster for the return of Rhys Hoskins (thumb).
More News
-
Brewers' Anthony Seigler: Losing out on starts to Durbin•
-
Brewers' Anthony Seigler: Idle against lefty•
-
Brewers' Anthony Seigler: Getting second straight start•
-
Brewers' Anthony Seigler: Officially added to roster•
-
Brewers' Anthony Seigler: Call-up pending•
-
Brewers' Anthony Seigler: Signs with Milwaukee as NRI•