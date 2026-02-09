The Red Sox acquired Seigler in a trade with the Brewers on Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Seigler hit .194/.292/.210 in 34 games with the Brewers in 2025 but posted a .414 on-base percentage during his time at Triple-A Nashville. The 26-year-old offers unique positional versatility with an ability to play third base, second base, both corner outfield spots and catcher. Seigler has minor-league options remaining and seems likely to begin the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Worcester.