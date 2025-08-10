Seigler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

The switch-hitting Seigler has been seeing more starts against right-handed pitching lately at Caleb Durbin's expense, but the right-handed hitting Durbin remains the Brewers' clear top option at third base when Milwaukee faces lefties. Durbin will spell Seigler at the hot corner and bat leadoff Sunday while the Mets send southpaw Sean Manaea to the bump.