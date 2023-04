Perkins is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

Perkins had started each of the Brewers' last three games, but he went just 1-for-8 with four strikeouts during that stretch and will now head to the bench. The Brewers have a long-term opening in the outfield with Garrett Mitchell (shoulder) soon set to undergo what could be a season-ending surgery, but Perkins hasn't made an early case to receive a regular role.