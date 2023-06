Perkins hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in a 5-0 victory versus Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Perkins came on as a pinch hitter for Raimel Tapia in the eighth inning and slugged a 423-foot solo shot to push Milwaukee's lead to five. Perkins has been very effective when given a chance recently, collecting six hits and driving in five runs over his past 11 at-bats. However, that span stretches out to nine days since the rookie is buried on the Brewers' outfield depth chart.