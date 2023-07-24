Perkins is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

Perkins will return to the bench after he went 4-for-15 with one double, three walks, three RBI, two runs and one stolen base while starting in each of the past five games. Though he's nominally the Brewers' fourth outfielder, he could end up holding down a semi-regular starting role while designated hitter Jesse Winker has fallen out of favor. Winker is on the bench Monday for the third time in five games against a right-handed pitcher, so the Brewers could end up rotating a number of their other regulars at DH rather than settling on a full-time option.