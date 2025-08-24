Brewers' Blake Perkins: Sitting against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perkins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
The switch-hitting Perkins will head to the bench for a fourth straight matchup versus a left-handed starting pitcher (Robbie Ray), paving the way for the right-handed-hitting Brandon Lockridge to pick up a start in center field. Perkins and Lockridge are likely to form a platoon at the position until Jackson Chourio (hamstring) is ready to return from the injured list.
