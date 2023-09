Perkins (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in center field and batting ninth Sunday versus the Nationals.

Perkins has been sidelined by the oblique injury since Aug. 11 but will rejoin the Brewers after a four-game rehab assignment. The 27-year-old has a .212/.311/.297 slash line across 56 games this season and should operate as a depth outfielder.