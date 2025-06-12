Manager Pat Murphy said Thursday that the team hopes for Perkins (shin) to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville on June 25, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

A fractured right shin has kept Perkins on the injured list since the start of the regular season. He initially struggled to make progress after starting up his running program in May but has since turned a corner and now seems to be only a couple of weeks away from returning to a competitive setting. Assuming he doesn't run into any setbacks in his recovery, the 28-year-old outfielder should have a good chance to make his season debut before the All-Star break.