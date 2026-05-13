Sproat (1-2) earned the win over San Diego on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 5.1 innings.

Sproat held the Padres out of the scoring column until Nick Castellanos banged a two-run single off him in the fourth frame. The righty hurler then served up a solo homer to Miguel Andujar in the sixth, but Milwaukee's offense gave him enough of a cushion to grab the win. The victory was the first of Sproat's big-league career in his 12th appearance (and 10th start). His ERA on the season still sits at an unattractive 5.75, though he has plenty to build off from Monday's outing. Beyond recording the victory, Sproat racked up 15 whiffs and reached five frames for the first time in his past three outings.