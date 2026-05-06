Woodruff is tentatively slated to resume throwing Saturday after undergoing a minor procedure Tuesday to drain fluid from his inflamed right shoulder, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Milwaukee placed Woodruff on the 15-day injured list Friday, one day after he saw his fastball velocity drop to the mid-80s during an abbreviated start against the Diamondbacks. After being diagnosed with shoulder inflammation, Woodruff traveled to Dallas on Tuesday to be examined further by Dr. Keith Meister, a renowned shoulder/elbow specialist. Though the visit with Dr. Meister seemed to be a foreboding sign, Woodruff evidently received a favorable evaluation and will now begin gearing up for a return from the IL. According to McCalvy, manager Pat Murphy said that Woodruff won't require an extensive buildup and will likely need just a couple of bullpen sessions before rejoining the rotation, potentially as soon as he's first eligible to come off the IL on May 16.