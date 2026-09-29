Woodruff (shoulder) completed the flat-ground portion of his throwing program Sunday and is awaiting to receive clearance to throw off the mound, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The veteran hurler is working his way back from a capsule strain in his right shoulder, an injury that was initially expected to require surgery before Woodruff healed more quickly than anticipated. If Woodruff gains clearance for mound work -- which isn't a given -- the right-hander could have a small chance to pitch at some point in the postseason.