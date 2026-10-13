Woodruff (shoulder) threw roughly 30 pitches during a bullpen session Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff was cleared to begin throwing bullpen sessions over the weekend, and although he was a little sore after his first round of mound work, he said he was feeling good after Tuesday's session. The Brewers will likely aim for the veteran righty to face hitters within the next couple of days, which would keep the door open for him to pitch out of the bullpen if the Brewers advance to the World Series.