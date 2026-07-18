Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Headed for surgery

Woodruff will undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff will undergo the same procedure he received in 2023 that caused him to miss the entire 2024 campaign. He said he intends to pitch again once he's healthy, but assuming his second surgery follows a similar timeline, he likely won't set foot on a big-league mound again until 2028. The 33-year-old will close the book on the 2026 season after turning in a 2.98 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 47:10 K:BB through 45.1 innings across nine starts.