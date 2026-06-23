Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Dominant in return

Woodruff allowed one hit and struck out 10 batters over six scoreless innings in a no-decision against Cincinnati on Monday.

Woodruff made his first big-league appearance since April 30 after spending time on the shelf due to a shoulder injury. The veteran right-hander showed absolutely no signs of rust, as he retired the first 16 batters he faced and allowed just one baserunner overall (on a Tyler Stephenson sixth-inning single). Woodruff racked up a season-high 10 punchouts, and the only thing holding him back from an even more impressive performance was a restricted workload that limited him to 79 pitches over six innings. Woodruff said after the game that he felt "pretty much the same" physically throughout the start, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, so he appears to have emerged without any setbacks. Woodruff should be able to build up his pitch count as he racks up more starts, and he is next lined up to take the mound at home versus the Cubs.