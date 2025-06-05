Woodruff was diagnosed with a right elbow contusion Thursday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff took a line drive off his elbow during his most recent rehab start at Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. Although it seems he escaped the incident without suffering any structural damage, the Brewers will pause his minor-league assignment while he recovers from his latest setback. The 32-year-old righty began his rehab assignment in mid-April as the final step in his recovery from October 2023 shoulder surgery, but ankle tendinitis and now a bruised elbow have extended his stay on the injured list significantly. Woodruff owns a 2.11 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 38.1 frames across his nine rehab outings, and it remains unknown when he'll make his season debut for the Brewers.