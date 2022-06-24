Woodruff (hand) threw 74 pitches and allowed one run across five innings in a rehab start with High-A Wisconsin on Thursday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

After the game, Woodruff stated, "I'm fully ready to go. I'm not sure where they're [the Brewers] are going to try to line me up but hopefully the next series. Fully ready." Woodruff has been sidelined since May 30 and will miss nearly a full month of action. While the team hasn't made its plans for Woodruff official, he'll likely start at some point during the team's upcoming series against the Rays.