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Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Seeking second opinion

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Imaging revealed an injury to Woodruff's right anterior shoulder capsule Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff landed on the injured list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation -- an issue that has already caused the veteran righty to miss more than a month of action this year. However, his latest diagnosis is being described as a new injury, so there's currently no telling how long he may be on the shelf for. He's set to receive a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister -- the surgeon who performed Woodruff's 2023 shoulder surgery -- that will aid in determining his return timeline.

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