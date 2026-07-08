Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Seeking second opinion

Imaging revealed an injury to Woodruff's right anterior shoulder capsule Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff landed on the injured list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation -- an issue that has already caused the veteran righty to miss more than a month of action this year. However, his latest diagnosis is being described as a new injury, so there's currently no telling how long he may be on the shelf for. He's set to receive a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister -- the surgeon who performed Woodruff's 2023 shoulder surgery -- that will aid in determining his return timeline.