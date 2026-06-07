Brewers' Brice Turang: Goes yard twice

Turang went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.

Turang opened the scoring in the first inning and followed it up with another solo shot in the eighth. He had gone 15 games without a long ball entering Saturday, and that stretch included six consecutive hitless games from May 25-31. The second baseman has rebounded by going 10-for-22 (.455) in June, lifting him to a .282 average and .891 OPS on the year. Turang has added nine homers (halfway to last year's total) with 37 RBI, 50 runs scored, 11 stolen bases, 13 doubles and two triples over 59 games.