Turang went 1-for-2 with a double, one RBI, two runs scored and two walks in Thursday's 7-1 win over San Diego.

Turang has now hit safely in 11 of his last 13 outings, also riding a four-game RBI streak. The second baseman has been a five-category fantasy producer thus far, slashing .298/.422/.511 with six home runs, 27 RBI, 33 runs scored and eight stolen bases across 175 plate appearances. Turang's .933 OPS is well on pace to be a career high, having never finished above .800 in this area.