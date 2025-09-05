The Brewers recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Nashville.

Rodriguez will fill Nick Mears' (back) spot in the bullpen, joining the big-league club for the first time since being optioned Aug. 24. The 23-year-old has a 3.86 ERA in 67>2 innings with Nashville, but he's yielded seven runs and a 5:6 K:BB across 6.1 innings with the Brewers.