The Brewers optioned Rodriguez to their Arizona Complex League affiliate Sunday.

Milwaukee needed to open up a pair of roster spots for Trevor Megill (elbow) and DL Hall (oblique) to return from the injured list, and Rodriguez found himself on the wrong side of the cut line. The 23-year-old will look to stay fresh at the Brewers' spring training complex now that the minor-league season is complete. Rodriguez appeared in four games with Milwaukee, posting a 6.52 ERA and an 11:9 K:BB.