Brewers' Carlos Rodriguez: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
Rodriguez tossed 1.1 scoreless frames in Monday's loss to the Rangers but finds himself back in the minors a day later. His spot on the roster and in the bullpen will be absorbed by Chad Patrick.
