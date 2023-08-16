Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Santana's blast was one of just two hits for the Brewers in the contest. It was his second game in a row with a homer, though he's still hitting a meager .176 (9-for-51) in August. The first baseman is at a .226/.304/.405 slash line with 16 long balls, 60 RBI, 51 runs scored, six stolen bases and 25 doubles through 109 contests between the Brewers and the Pirates, but his Milwaukee stint has been largely unimpressive. He's also posted a 2:10 BB:K over 15 games with his new team, an unusually poor walk rate for the well-disciplined batter.