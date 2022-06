Gonzalez did not factor into the decision against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out three and walking two over four innings.

The three earned runs that Gonzalez allowed all came on an Alejandro Kirk homer in the top of the first inning. Gonzalez has allowed exactly three earned runs in all four games he has started this season, going four innings in three of them and three innings in the other. The righty will take a 7.20 ERA into his next appearance.