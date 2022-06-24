Gonzalez is starting Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez made his Brewers debut as a starter Tuesday against the Cardinals and allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two in four innings to take the loss. He'll make at least one more turn through the rotation, but it's possible that he shifts to the bullpen following Sunday's start since Brandon Woodruff (hand) will return to action next week.
