Brewers' Christian Yelich: Getting Thursday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yelich isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
Yelich went 1-for-7 with a home run and a pair of walks during Wednesday's doubleheader, though his 12-game hitting streak came to an end during the early game. He'll grab a seat on the bench Thursday while Eric Haase serves as Milwaukee's designated hitter and bats seventh.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Homers in nightcap•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Collects career-high eight RBI•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Knocks homer, three hits in win•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Back in action Thursday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Tending to swollen wrist•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Idle for second straight game•