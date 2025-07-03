default-cbs-image
Yelich isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.

Yelich went 1-for-7 with a home run and a pair of walks during Wednesday's doubleheader, though his 12-game hitting streak came to an end during the early game. He'll grab a seat on the bench Thursday while Eric Haase serves as Milwaukee's designated hitter and bats seventh.

