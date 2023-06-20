Yelich went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI in Monday's 9-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Yelich spared the Brewers from a shutout in the third inning, when he plated Brian Anderson on his first triple of the season. The two-time All-Star has now compiled seven extra-base hits while drawing four walks over his last seven games; he's lifted his season-long OPS from .738 to .807 amid the hot run at the plate.