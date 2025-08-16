Yelich went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, five RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 10-8 win over the Reds.

Yelich fueled a huge Brewers comeback, driving in runs in four separate plate appearances and hitting what proved to be the game-winning homer in the sixth inning. The 33-year-old has been red hot in August, hitting safely in 10 of 12 contests with seven multi-hit efforts, seven extra-base hits, 17 RBI and 16 runs scored. On the season, he's slashing .272/.349/.476 with 25 home runs, 86 RBI, 71 runs scored and 15 steals across 490 plate appearances.