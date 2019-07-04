The Brewers selected Guerra's contract from Triple-A San Antonio on Thursday.

Since Milwaukee already had an opening on the 40-man roster, no corresponding move was needed to clear a spot for Guerra, who posted a 2.61 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 41.1 innings with San Antonio. The 30-year-old journeyman reliever has a more modest track record at the big-league level (4.17 ERA, 7.1 K/9 in 73 appearances between 2015 and 2017) and will likely have to settle for a low-leverage role in his initial action with the Brewers.

